Loe Shimmy Drops “Juice Wrld” Ahead Of Tour With Lil Baby

It's been a busy few months for Loe Shimmy, and fortunately for fans, he doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Last week, the Florida rapper dropped off yet another melancholy single, "Juice Wrld." In the laid-back, somber song, he rhymes about relationship problems, getting carried away with substances, and questioning the future.

It's accompanied by a moody accompanying music video featuring shots at a carnival, an aquarium, and more. The song is one of many that Loe Shimmy has delivered in recent weeks. Earlier this month, for example, he unleashed "Dirty Money." The track earned the approval of some of his high-profile peers like Trippie Redd and Quavo. They both dropped a series of fire emojis in his Instagram comments section. That's not the only exciting co-sign he's gotten lately, however.

Following the release of his song "Leave" in January, Drake gave him high praise. "I tried to like this twice on god," the Toronto hitmaker wrote. "Juice Wlrd" also follows the release of various other songs like "Free Shmurk, "Off My Mind," "Zuper Sonic," and "Turnt Me Evil," among others.

The release of Loe Shimmy's latest song comes just a few days before he's set to join Lil Baby on his WHAM world tour. They'll also be joined by BigXthaPlug and NLE Choppa, and fans can expect to see them in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, and more. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

Loe Shimmy - "Juice Wrld"

Quotable Lyrics: