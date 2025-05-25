Loe Shimmy Drops “Juice Wrld” Ahead Of Tour With Lil Baby

BY Caroline Fisher 76 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Loe Shimmy Juice Wrld Cover ArtLoe Shimmy Juice Wrld Cover Art
Loe Shimmy has been co-signed by several of his high-profile peers, including Drake, Trippie Redd, Quavo, and more.

It's been a busy few months for Loe Shimmy, and fortunately for fans, he doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Last week, the Florida rapper dropped off yet another melancholy single, "Juice Wrld." In the laid-back, somber song, he rhymes about relationship problems, getting carried away with substances, and questioning the future.

It's accompanied by a moody accompanying music video featuring shots at a carnival, an aquarium, and more. The song is one of many that Loe Shimmy has delivered in recent weeks. Earlier this month, for example, he unleashed "Dirty Money." The track earned the approval of some of his high-profile peers like Trippie Redd and Quavo. They both dropped a series of fire emojis in his Instagram comments section. That's not the only exciting co-sign he's gotten lately, however.

Following the release of his song "Leave" in January, Drake gave him high praise. "I tried to like this twice on god," the Toronto hitmaker wrote. "Juice Wlrd" also follows the release of various other songs like "Free Shmurk, "Off My Mind," "Zuper Sonic," and "Turnt Me Evil," among others.

The release of Loe Shimmy's latest song comes just a few days before he's set to join Lil Baby on his WHAM world tour. They'll also be joined by BigXthaPlug and NLE Choppa, and fans can expect to see them in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, and more. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

Read More: Fourfive Pulls Off A "Nobu Trick" On New Single

Loe Shimmy - "Juice Wrld"

Quotable Lyrics:

Come make a song, now put it on, that's just some sh*t I do
Your flow so sick, which one to pick, like who gave him the flu?

Read More: Rich Brian & Ski Mask The Slump God Are A Perfect Match On New Single, "Jumpy"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.0K
loe-shimmy Songs Loe Shimmy Racks Up More Cosigns With Ethereal "Dirty Money" 894
NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Wisconsin vs Kentucky Music Drake Co-Signs Loe Shimmy's "Leave" Amidst LeBron James Drama 2.3K