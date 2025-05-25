Rich Brian & Ski Mask The Slump God Are A Perfect Match On New Single, "Jumpy"

The collaboration with Ski Mask The Slump God comes as Rich Brian prepares to release a new album, later this year.

Rich Brian has teamed up with Ski Mask The Slump God for the third single from his upcoming studio album, WHERE IS MY HEAD?. The new song, “Jumpy,” sees Brian counter the singing style on many of his newer songs by refocusing on rap. "I got the melodies shakin’ their cranium crazy / But this time man I’m not gon’ sing," he even remarks on the chorus.

In response to the music video on YouTube, fans are loving the track. "How can you bless us with this duo and have it only be 1:31 min long. So hype for the album tho lets gooooo," one top comment reads. Another forgives Brian pushing back the release date: "I mean, I'm not even mad with the delay anymore. Keep delaying if that's the kind of teasers we'll be getting."

"Jumpy" arrives months ahead of the release of WHERE IS MY HEAD?, which will be dropping on August 15. Before "Jumpy," Brian put out the singles “Butterfly” and “Little Ray of Light.” The project will mark his first full-length studio album since dropping The Sailor in 2019. That effort featured collaborations with RZA and Joji.

In addition to the new album, Brian will be headlining Los Angeles’ Head In The Clouds festival, next week. Other performers include Porter Robinson, Higher Brothers, and more.

Rich Brian - "Jumpy" ft. Ski Mask The Slump God

Quotable Lyrics:

I set my foot in the states
I was sixteen years old from Jakarta, my prayer got range
Take the security out of my budgeting
I did not get here from playin’ it safe

