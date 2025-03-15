Rich Brian Previews The Next Chapter Of His Career With "Little Ray Of Light"

Rich Brian is coming back with his first solo album in six years and with all of that time in between, he's moving in a new direction.

Sometimes you cause me some pain Sometimes I lie to your face, but you know me I'll stay for years and hope that it change I'm way too high for your love I'm way too high for your touch I can't be there when you drown

Both of those new skills are being put to good use on "Little Ray Of Light." In fact, he's leaning all the way in, and the result is a beautiful but sad track. Rich Brian finds himself losing interest in a woman he's with. She once had this "Little Ray Of Light" about her, this "innoncence." But its long gone and he's making the tough decision to finally move on. On top of a new sonic and artistic direction, Rich Brian is making this his lead single for his next solo album. It will be his first in six years, following up on The Sailor. It will be titled WHERE IS MY HEAD? and it will be out May 23. There's a new level of maturity from Brian and overall, we are very thrilled for what's potentially going to be on the album.

For nearly the last year and a half, Rich Brian has been ditching his solo career. Instead, he's been assisting his label, 88rising Records, with their 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE endeavor. A joint venture with RCA Records, it brought together dozens of acts together for singles and eventually, a project. That would be hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚, a melting pot of genres, making it feel like a compilation tape. Ghostface Killah , Rick Ross , Busta Rhymes , Smino , Amaarae, and BADBADNOTGOOD, barely begin the list of talent on it. But in between the recording sessions for Brian's contributions to hella, he's discovered that he's got a lot more range than he gave himself credit for. Known for his rapping, the Indonesian has been experimenting with singing and using analog instruments.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.