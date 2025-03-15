Rich Brian Previews The Next Chapter Of His Career With "Little Ray Of Light"

For nearly the last year and a half, Rich Brian has been ditching his solo career. Instead, he's been assisting his label, 88rising Records, with their 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE endeavor. A joint venture with RCA Records, it brought together dozens of acts together for singles and eventually, a project. That would be hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚, a melting pot of genres, making it feel like a compilation tape. Ghostface Killah, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Amaarae, and BADBADNOTGOOD, barely begin the list of talent on it. But in between the recording sessions for Brian's contributions to hella, he's discovered that he's got a lot more range than he gave himself credit for. Known for his rapping, the Indonesian has been experimenting with singing and using analog instruments.
Both of those new skills are being put to good use on "Little Ray Of Light." In fact, he's leaning all the way in, and the result is a beautiful but sad track. Rich Brian finds himself losing interest in a woman he's with. She once had this "Little Ray Of Light" about her, this "innoncence." But its long gone and he's making the tough decision to finally move on. On top of a new sonic and artistic direction, Rich Brian is making this his lead single for his next solo album. It will be his first in six years, following up on The Sailor. It will be titled WHERE IS MY HEAD? and it will be out May 23. There's a new level of maturity from Brian and overall, we are very thrilled for what's potentially going to be on the album.
Rich Brian "Little Ray Of Light"
Quotable Lyrics:
Sometimes you cause me some pain
Sometimes I lie to your face, but you know me
I'll stay for years and hope that it change
I'm way too high for your love
I'm way too high for your touch
I can't be there when you drown