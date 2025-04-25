Rich Brian Rejects Love (For Now) On Latest Single "Butterfly"

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian has been a bit of a celebrity for close to a decade now. The 88rising artist has cultivated a strong and dedicated fanbase around his music with two albums and additional EPs in the interim. His last album, The Sailor, released in July 2019 to positive reviews. Now, Brian is gearing up to drop his first full-length project since then, titled WHERE IS MY HEAD? The album is due for release on May 23. Last month, he dropped "Little Ray Of Light," the album's lead single. On Friday, he came out with "Butterfly."

"Butterfly" is about a girl. Rich Brian raps about a relationship that starts strong and quickly goes left. In the hook, he talks about "the only b***h that makes [me] clingy," adding that he wants to be more than friends with the woman he's talking about. The second verse sees Brian realizing he's not made for a relationship at this point in his life. "I got my issues, no, do not need butterflies," he says on the track. The track is also self-produced, with a sound that evokes more present-day Tyler, the Creator (an artist Brian previously cited as an influence). It fits the delivery and feel of the track very appropriately. Overall, "Butterfly" is a solid track and a good teaser for an album that fans of Rich Brian's have been waiting a long time for. Give it a listen below.

Rich Brian - "Butterfly"

