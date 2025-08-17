Rich Brian is back with his most personal and ambitious work yet.

He has released Where Is My Head?, his first full-length project since 2019’s The Sailor. The album arrives after six years of creative growth and personal reflection, signaling a new chapter for the 24-year-old artist.

Across 15 tracks, Brian delivers an unfiltered look at his journey, touching on heartbreak, loss, cultural displacement, and the search for identity. Unlike his earlier records, the project is largely self-produced, underscoring his commitment to independence and full creative control.

Instead of a long list of guest appearances, Brian leans on a select few collaborators to elevate the album’s emotional weight. Toro y Moi joins him on the dreamy “Body High,” Charlotte Day Wilson and DAISY WORLD add depth to “Is It?,” while redveil brings sharp intensity to “Bumpy Road.”

The sound of Where Is My Head? stretches beyond rap, blending atmospheric hip-hop, alternative textures, analog synths, and raw vocal deliveries. Tracks like “Little Ray of Light” and “Butterfly” showcase Brian’s softer side.

The explosive “Jumpy” featuring Ski Mask the Slump God injects chaotic energy. The lead single “She,” with Kuris Wells, embodies the project’s balance between introspection and experimentation, paired with a Jared Hogan–directed visual that expands the album’s cinematic scope.

Conceptually, Brian frames the project around two personas: Maestro, the conductor, and Movie Brian, who unknowingly exists within Maestro’s imagined world. The duality reflects his own inner conflict between private self and public persona, adding a narrative depth that ties the album together.

With Where Is My Head?, Rich Brian moves beyond chasing viral moments. Instead, he delivers a mature, vulnerable, and fully realized body of work that cements his evolution as an artist.

Where Is My Head? - Rich Brian

Official Tracklist

1. Senja

2. Body High feat. Toro y Moi

3. Jumpy feat. Ski Mask The Slump God

4. Took A Breath

5. Butterfly

6. Fat Cats, Starving Dogs feat. Maxo Kream

7. Little Ray Of Light

8. Ma

9. Serpents!

10. Bumpy Road feat. redveil

11. Timezones

12. Is It? feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & DAISY WORLD

13. She feat. Kurtis Wells

14. Oh Well