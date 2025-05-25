Fourfive Pulls Off A "Nobu Trick" On New Single

Fourfive got back from a $NOT tour last year, and he has no plans in slowing down his musical output amid the trap "underground." Following his new album Clean Money, the New York City rapper just came back with a new single "Nobu Trick," which points to even more material moving forward.

The cut is a pretty familiar and well-tested trap banger, using some of the stark, sharp, and syncopated drums you might find on many rage offerings these days. There's not as much distortion here, but it still adds a nice grit to the rest of the song's atmosphere.

Speaking of which, Fourfive plays with a few different synth tones on "Nobu Trick," whose lyrical content you could easily guess at. There's a cycling and low arpeggio building most of the foundation, which soaring countermelodies beef up with a more piercing approach. A few more embellishments here and there provide an intoxicating and immediately satisfying sonic pallet, which Fourfive's slinky and lackadaisical vocal delivery also emphasizes.

We will see if this leads to a project down the line or if this is just a string of hot loosies. Either way, the NYC MC has a pretty woozy and bouncy offering as his latest. Considering how universal this sound is in hip-hop these days, it will be interesting to see how he makes his sound more unique and identifiable moving forward. It's not like Fourfive needs to reinvent the wheel or anything, but he has too much charisma and sonic sensibility to go to waste.

Fourfive - "Nobu Trick"