Fourfive Pulls Off A "Nobu Trick" On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 113 Views
Fourfive has been building up a woozy, hard-hitting, and ethereal trap sound in New York City for a while now.

Fourfive got back from a $NOT tour last year, and he has no plans in slowing down his musical output amid the trap "underground." Following his new album Clean Money, the New York City rapper just came back with a new single "Nobu Trick," which points to even more material moving forward.

The cut is a pretty familiar and well-tested trap banger, using some of the stark, sharp, and syncopated drums you might find on many rage offerings these days. There's not as much distortion here, but it still adds a nice grit to the rest of the song's atmosphere.

Speaking of which, Fourfive plays with a few different synth tones on "Nobu Trick," whose lyrical content you could easily guess at. There's a cycling and low arpeggio building most of the foundation, which soaring countermelodies beef up with a more piercing approach. A few more embellishments here and there provide an intoxicating and immediately satisfying sonic pallet, which Fourfive's slinky and lackadaisical vocal delivery also emphasizes.

We will see if this leads to a project down the line or if this is just a string of hot loosies. Either way, the NYC MC has a pretty woozy and bouncy offering as his latest. Considering how universal this sound is in hip-hop these days, it will be interesting to see how he makes his sound more unique and identifiable moving forward. It's not like Fourfive needs to reinvent the wheel or anything, but he has too much charisma and sonic sensibility to go to waste.

Fourfive - "Nobu Trick"

Quotable Lyrics
I can't f**k this h*e, shawty tryna snake me (For real, for real)
Made my money longer, that p*ss' gon' hate me (Shh, Grr)
Yeah, she made my money longer, woah, that p*ss' gon' hate me (Grr, grr)
Told you I'm straight, when I f**k a b***h, you can't date me (Ugh, ugh)

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
