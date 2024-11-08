Loe Shimmy Selects Brent Faiyaz To Accompany Him For Remix Of Hit "For Me"

Loe also dropped off a new project this weekend.

So much is in the way, babe Ain't no one above the two of us And I know you put that on for me I know you put that on for me Stayin’ away (Yeah), I can't stay away And I know, and I know you put that on for me

It's out as of today, November 8, but we want to shift our focus to one track in particular. Loe Shimmy and Brent Faiyaz are generating some buzz for their left-field collaboration, "For Me." Outside of it being an unexpected link-up, it's creating some excitement thanks to "For Me" being Loe's biggest song. For context, the Zombieland 2 cut currently boasts over 12.5 million streams. Given the stark stylistic difference of these two, you would think this collaboration would have zero chance. Well, to be honest, it's actually pretty decent. Faiyaz comes in with some of his smoothest vocals to date over the understated and lowkey skittering production. He steals the show to some degree, and we wouldn't mind hearing him over the beat by himself someday. But let us know how you are feeling about it below.

Since bubbling at the start of the 2020's decade, Florida rapper Loe Shimmy is easily having his biggest year yet in 2024 . The Pompano Beach native has ramped up his production exponentially, as he has put out now four projects. His Zombie series of records has ballooned up to 4.5 now thanks to him kicking things off with Zombieland 2 back in March. The .5, or .6 in this case, comes from the deluxe version of that aforementioned record. Finally, the latest entry is The Z Files, which features a series of remasters and other songs. However, that fourth project has broken the streak and its titled Nardy World.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.