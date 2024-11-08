Loe Shimmy Selects Brent Faiyaz To Accompany Him For Remix Of Hit "For Me"

Since bubbling at the start of the 2020's decade, Florida rapper Loe Shimmy is easily having his biggest year yet in 2024. The Pompano Beach native has ramped up his production exponentially, as he has put out now four projects. His Zombie series of records has ballooned up to 4.5 now thanks to him kicking things off with Zombieland 2 back in March. The .5, or .6 in this case, comes from the deluxe version of that aforementioned record. Finally, the latest entry is The Z Files, which features a series of remasters and other songs. However, that fourth project has broken the streak and its titled Nardy World.
It's out as of today, November 8, but we want to shift our focus to one track in particular. Loe Shimmy and Brent Faiyaz are generating some buzz for their left-field collaboration, "For Me." Outside of it being an unexpected link-up, it's creating some excitement thanks to "For Me" being Loe's biggest song. For context, the Zombieland 2 cut currently boasts over 12.5 million streams. Given the stark stylistic difference of these two, you would think this collaboration would have zero chance. Well, to be honest, it's actually pretty decent. Faiyaz comes in with some of his smoothest vocals to date over the understated and lowkey skittering production. He steals the show to some degree, and we wouldn't mind hearing him over the beat by himself someday. But let us know how you are feeling about it below.
"For Me (Remix)" - Loe Shimmy & Brent Faiyaz
Quotable Lyrics:
So much is in the way, babe
Ain't no one above the two of us
And I know you put that on for me
I know you put that on for me
Stayin’ away (Yeah), I can't stay away
And I know, and I know you put that on for me