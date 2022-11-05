BONES has been on a roll recently. His newest project, 2MillionBluntz, is his fourth this year. In April, he dropped WITHERED, a collab with grayera. He followed it up in July with AmericanSweetheart, which boasted fifteen songs. Additionally, his last project before 2MillionBluntz was DreamCard, a project in collaboration with Ghost/\/ghoul.

2MillionBluntz shows that with quantity, BONES hasn’t sacrificed quality. The project spans a variety of sounds and genres. The underground LA rapper kicks things off with a G-funk-infused “SittinOnChrome,” on which he spits whispered and melodic verses. Things quickly switch pace with “MaliceAtThePalace,” which features a stellar verse from Rio Da Yung Og over ominous tinkling piano lines.

The project is a follow up to BONES’ 2012 album 1MillionBlunts, and the artist proves that he’s got plenty of people in his blunt rotation. The record boasts features from Lil Gotit, Slim Guerilla, MoneySign Suede, and SmokeCamp Chino.

This cast of characters highlights that BONES hasn’t drifted too far from his Michigan home, as both SmokeCamp Chino and Rio Da Young OG hail from the state. However, his sound won’t be pinned down to any one location. At some points in the album, he’s rapping over Atlanta trap beats, at others, he leans into a midwest emo sound.

“Passion,” with Slim Guerilla, finds BONES spitting over an atmospheric R&B beat. It’s a standout track, with Slim fitting in effortlessly, and BONES’ storytelling in vintage form. In the song, he details a late night drive with a romantic interest, painting a vivid picture of city lights and sun roofs before things go south in a lovers’ quarrel.

Check out BONES’ newest release below, and let us know where you think it stacks up with his other three projects this year.

Tracklist