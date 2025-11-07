ILY XL - Song by Jorjiana featuring Lil Yachty

Jorjiana is coming through with some heartfelt feelings on her brand-new single, "ILY XL." It's a catchy relationship cut about being so infatuated with your partner that you can't be help but to be left in complete awe. It features Concrete Boys leader Lil Yachty, who provides quirky but sort of cute metaphors about love on his verse. Jorjiana only handles the chorus, but she proves to still be the best part of the track. Production is quite unique as well with rumbling 808s, Detroit-esque hi-hats, and well-placed synths. Don't be fooled by some of her early singles, Jorjiana has more depth than you think. Spin "ILY XL" below.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "ILY XL"
I like how you move, let's not confuse, you stiff on h*es and rude
I like how you work, you get a bag, invest in you
You cool, you smart, you fine as hell, you art
When I see your face, I freeze up, you put my a*s in park
Can I show my love I got for you? I hope I leave a mark