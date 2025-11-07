ILY XL - Song by Jorjiana featuring Lil Yachty

Jorjiana might come off as another run-of-the-mill female trap rapper to some, but she's got more range than you might think.

I like how you move, let's not confuse, you stiff on h*es and rude I like how you work, you get a bag, invest in you You cool, you smart, you fine as hell, you art When I see your face, I freeze up, you put my a*s in park Can I show my love I got for you? I hope I leave a mark

Jorjiana is coming through with some heartfelt feelings on her brand-new single, "ILY XL." It's a catchy relationship cut about being so infatuated with your partner that you can't be help but to be left in complete awe. It features Concrete Boys leader Lil Yachty , who provides quirky but sort of cute metaphors about love on his verse. Jorjiana only handles the chorus, but she proves to still be the best part of the track. Production is quite unique as well with rumbling 808s, Detroit-esque hi-hats, and well-placed synths. Don't be fooled by some of her early singles, Jorjiana has more depth than you think. Spin "ILY XL" below.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.