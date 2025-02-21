News
Jorjiana
Songs
Rising Midwest Rapper Jorjiana Calls On GloRilla For Remix Of Viral Hit "ILBB2"
This is just one of Jorjiana's tracks to gain steam as of late.
By
Zachary Horvath
8 hrs ago
320 Views