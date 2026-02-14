Carhartt – Song by BabyTron & Jorjiana

The United States' Midwest is teaming up on the new track "Carhartt" from Ypsilanti, Michigan's own BabyTron and Michigan City, Indiana's own Jorjiana. While it doesn't root itself as deeply in, say, the Detroit sound as you might expect, fluttering percussion, simple synth melodies, and a playful whistle at one point certainly get the point across. Both MCs slide on the beat with some fun punchlines, simple but effective rhyme schemes, and measured flows that keep the track in control. Tron is dropping his new album LeTron James at some point this February. Hopefully this single is a sign that this will be another fun LP from him, and we're excited to hear who else might show up on it.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: LeTron James
Quotable Lyrics from Carhartt
Gordon Hayward, even white boy up the dub,
Shrimp and grits mixed with the grabba, I feel like I'm Bubba Gump,
We gon' break his legs if he don't move before we shut the trunk,
Check the stats, we number one, it's safe to say y'all runner-ups