Carhartt – Song by BabyTron & Jorjiana

BabyTron is going to drop his next album "LeTron James" soon in February, and he tapped Jorjiana for this "Carhartt" single ahead of it.

Gordon Hayward, even white boy up the dub, Shrimp and grits mixed with the grabba, I feel like I'm Bubba Gump, We gon' break his legs if he don't move before we shut the trunk, Check the stats, we number one, it's safe to say y'all runner-ups

The United States' Midwest is teaming up on the new track "Carhartt" from Ypsilanti, Michigan's own BabyTron and Michigan City, Indiana's own Jorjiana. While it doesn't root itself as deeply in, say, the Detroit sound as you might expect, fluttering percussion, simple synth melodies, and a playful whistle at one point certainly get the point across. Both MCs slide on the beat with some fun punchlines, simple but effective rhyme schemes, and measured flows that keep the track in control. Tron is dropping his new album LeTron James at some point this February. Hopefully this single is a sign that this will be another fun LP from him, and we're excited to hear who else might show up on it.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.