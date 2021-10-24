BabyTron
- SongsBabyTron Launches His Presidential Campaign & Wants You To Vote "#TRON4PREZ"BabyTron is on a great run right now and it is just getting started. ByZachary Horvath221 Views
- MusicEminem Announces New Single "Tobey" With Big Sean & BabyTron Dropping Very SoonThe rollout for "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" continues, and this time around, it's a very Detroit affair.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.3K Views
- SongsBabyTron Brings His Performance Of "New Year, Same Tron" To Times SquareBabyTron is always doing something creative. ByZachary Horvath2.5K Views
- SongsBabyTron Wishes Us A Very "MERRY S**TMAS" On New Single & Music Video: StreamThe S***ty Boyz leader is repping his set to close out the year, bringing us "12 Days of Christmas," but with a Detroit rap twist.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- MixtapesBabyTron Drops Off Massive 28-Track LP "MegaTron 2"This is a sequel to the 2022 album. ByZachary Horvath1.6K Views
- MixtapesShittyBoyz Finalize Their Collaborative Series With New Album "Trifecta 3: The Finale"The Detroit rap group featuring BabyTron, TrDee, and StanWill brought us a new collection of what they do best.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- MixtapesBabyTron Delivers His Infamous Scam Bars On New Album "6"BabyTron has returned.ByAlexander Cole2.6K Views
- MixtapesBabyTron Drops "Out On Bond" EP After Arrest"Out On Bond" comes just a few weeks after BabyTon's arrest for possession of a controlled substance.ByThomas Galindo6.7K Views
- MixtapesBabyTron Comes Through With "Bin Reaper 3: New Testament"BabyTron kicks the year off with "Bin Reaper 3: New Testament."ByAron A.966 Views
- SongsBabyTron Announces New Album With Single, "Mr. Hanky""Bin Reaper 3: New Testament" will feature 26 brand new tracks from the Detroit sensation.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.5K Views
- MixtapesBabyTron Is Back With Second Album Of 2022, "Bin Reaper 3"The Detroit breakout star is a prolific artist, but another installment in his "Bin Reaper" series is a big event.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.2K Views
- NewsBabyTron & TrDee Share New Joint Track, "Blah Blah Blah"BabyTron is coasting after being inducted into this year's XXL Freshman Class.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views
- NewsBabytron Unveils His New Project "Megatron"Babytron slides through with his new project, "Megatron." ByAron A.1.9K Views
- NewsBabyTron Drops "Chess Players" With DaBoii Ahead Of Next Week's AlbumBabyTron has stayed busy to start the year.ByThomas Galindo2.3K Views
- NewsBabyTron Puts On Flow-Switching Clinic With "Prince Of The Mitten"BabyTron's first song of 2022 is one of his most impressive.ByThomas Galindo2.5K Views
- NewsBabyTron Shares New Track From His Upcoming Album, “Day In Ferndale”BabyTron’s new album “Bin Reaper 2” is set to drop this Friday.ByHayley Hynes2.4K Views