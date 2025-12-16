Tron Cena - Song by BabyTron

BabyTron has a new album loading, and to help kick things off, he is paying homage to legendary wrestler, John Cena.

BabyTron is known for his hilarious wordplay and songs that don't take themselves too seriously. He is looking to drop a new album soon, and to help kick off the rollout, he is paying his respects to John Cena. The wrestler just retired from the WWE, and with his last match still on the minds of fans, BabyTron is taking advantage. This new track is called "Tron Cena," and it even samples Cena's infamous entrance song. The bars here have plenty of wrestling puns, and you can imagine how BabyTron goes about comparing himself to Cena. It is a fun song and one that wrestling fans will appreciate.

