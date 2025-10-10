Chicken Member - Song by 1900Rugrat featuring BabyTron

1900Rugrat burst onto the scene with some wild bars during an On The Radar freestyle. Since then, he has been able to grow his profile significantly, and has been one of the more unique voices of the new school. Ultimately, he has fun production choices, and he collaborates with other artists who share his approach to music. That is why it should come as no surprise that his song with BabyTron, "Chicken Member," is a bunch of chaotic fun. The off the wall production is enhanced by 1900Rugrat and BabyTron, who deliver hilarious wordplay, all while delivering stream of consciousness flows. The track goes on for five minutes, but the beauty is that you never get bored. Truly one of our favorite tracks of the day.