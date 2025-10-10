Chicken Member - Song by 1900Rugrat featuring BabyTron

BY Alexander Cole 29 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
chicken-member chicken-member
1900Rugrat has been buzzing for a couple of years now, and when paired up with BabyTron, you know the song will be chaos.

1900Rugrat burst onto the scene with some wild bars during an On The Radar freestyle. Since then, he has been able to grow his profile significantly, and has been one of the more unique voices of the new school. Ultimately, he has fun production choices, and he collaborates with other artists who share his approach to music. That is why it should come as no surprise that his song with BabyTron, "Chicken Member," is a bunch of chaotic fun. The off the wall production is enhanced by 1900Rugrat and BabyTron, who deliver hilarious wordplay, all while delivering stream of consciousness flows. The track goes on for five minutes, but the beauty is that you never get bored. Truly one of our favorite tracks of the day.

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Screenshot Mixtapes BLP Kosher Delivers Best Lyrical Performance Yet In Anticipated New Album, "Brackish" 610
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.3K
babytron Mixtapes BabyTron Takes His Talents To Los Angeles For "Luka Troncic 2" 489
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.8K
Comments 0