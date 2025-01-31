BabyTron Shares Tracks From PlaqueBoyMax's "Song Wars" Series On New EP

PlaqueBoyMax continues to have an effect on the modern hip-hop era.

Especially if you are in tune with the live streaming space and particularly what PlaqueBoyMax has been introducing. "Song Wars" is arguably his most popular series and it brings together rappers of varying levels of popularity to compete in front of Max's colleagues. It's done in one-on-one matchups and whoever's song gets the most votes advances through the bracket. A week and a half ago, BabyTron was able to make it to the final round against Jace! but sadly didn't emerge victorious. Still, he impressed everyone who voted and the tracks he submitted are on this tape. To be exact, the first three are the ones that got run on "Song Wars." This Sunday, February 2, Tron will be collaborating with Max again, this time for "In The Booth."

BabyTron has proven to be one of rap's best comedians and pure spitters over the last couple of years. He's taken inspiration from one of his hometown OGs in Eminem and put a modern twist on it. So far, he's been making it work and at a high level. The Real Slim Shady even granted him a spot on The Death of Slim Shady last year, solidifying the fact that he's got some motion in the mainstream lane too. Overall, 2024 was massive for him, also leaving off three beefy tapes and a multitude of YouTube releases. Now, 1/3 of the Sh**ty Boyz is ramping up production for 2025, starting with a new EP. It's a five-song effort called Song Wars, a phrase some of you may be familiar with at this point.

