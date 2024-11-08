BabyTron Drops Off A Whole "Tronicles" Worth Of Songs On His Latest Tape

One of Detroit's most carefree voices drops another hefty project.

There aren't many wordsmiths like BabyTron in today's game. From unsung and unapologetic underground figure to fringe mainstream star, the Detroit native has come a long way. It's thanks to that personality on the mic that is unmatched and he's wild metaphors and similes. He was able to showcase that ability, but on a slightly more restrained level earlier this year for one his elders, Eminem. "Tobey" wound up charting on the Hot 100 and it's really helped grow his audience. He currently sits at just under five million monthly listeners on Spotify and we can only see that getting larger with more time.

While the cleaner version of BabyTron was nice, it's great to hear him back on his antics with Tronicles. From focusing one of the cringiest trends in pop culture with "Hawk Tuah" to likening himself to Donald Trump on "Tronald Trump," he's pulling out all the stops. It also wouldn't be a BabyTron tape if weren't for the extremely long tracklist, with this one totaling 28. Tronicles comes on the heels of much shorter releases such as February's Case Dismissed, or his collab tape with Certified Trapper, Mario & Luigi. It's a lot of music to dive into, but we think you'll find a few gems on this project.

Tronicles - BabyTron

Tronicles Tracklist:

  1. 1 of Them Ones
  2. Yew!
  3. Nightmare On Yo Street
  4. Hawk Tuah
  5. HELLRAISER
  6. Neymar
  7. TRX
  8. Tronald Trump
  9. Is You Serious?! (feat. Project Money)
  10. Haunted House
  11. 3 OT
  12. Lost in the Sauce
  13. HeadBop
  14. DPOY
  15. Me & My B****
  16. Funnybutt
  17. Clark Fent
  18. Lion's Den (feat. LAZER DIM 700)
  19. AMP
  20. What Type?
  21. Poison Oak
  22. Lame Asl
  23. Home Run (feat. Dave Blunts)
  24. Silly Goose
  25. Really Jimmy?
  26. Summer 24'
  27. Heavy Metal
  28. Legend Of Tron

