ShittyBoyz Finalize Their Collaborative Series With New Album “Trifecta 3: The Finale”

If you're caught up with Detroit hip-hop, then the name ShittyBoyz should hold a special place in your heart. Moreover, the trio consisting of BabyTron, TrDee, and StanWill aren't just prolific, but also endlessly entertaining with vibrant, fast beats, rapid-fire flows, and comical punchlines. While each artist is on their own path (Tron dropped various projects this year, including the 6 mixtape), their chemistry is often too good to pass up. As such, they just dropped Trifecta 3: The Finale, the last installment in their series of collaborative Trifecta projects. Hopefully that doesn't mean that they won't drop more full-lengths together in the future.

After all, their similar vocal tones and styles make this quite the consistent and straightforward listen. The more you tune in, you start to distinguish more elements between each of the ShittyBoyz while picking up their bars. What's more is that it's not all just non-stop spitting: tracks like "Mosh Pit" harden their drum tones to make more of a... well, mosh pit banger. It's quite the lengthy LP at 20 tracks total, but features from Bfb Da Packman, YSR Gramz, and GrindHard E refresh the pallet towards the end.

Read More: BabyTron Drops “Out On Bond” EP After Arrest

Trifecta 3: The Finale By ShittyBoyz: Stream

Either way, there are a lot of moments for each MC here to shine, so hardcore fans will enjoy picking apart these verses and performances. Given how close they are, it's impossible that this will end their team-up history, and might instead signal an artistic level-up moving forward. Detroit is a fantastic scene for rap right now across many styles, and BabyTron, TrDee, and GrindHard E are among the faces at the forefront of this movement. If you haven't heard Trifecta 3 yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, log back into HNHH for more on ShittyBoyz and the latest great hip-hop releases.

Tracklist

1. Perfect 3

2. Boomshakalacka

3. Triumphs & Trophies

4. Tronald & Stanley

5. 50 Boyz

6. Fun & Games

7. Forever Lit

8. Fly Life

9. Mosh Pit

10. Duck! Duck! Goose!

11. Mood Switch

12. Ball Players

13. Tip Off

14. Wrestlemania

15. Game 7

16. Juggernaut

17. Sh!tty Pack (feat. Bfb Da Packman)

18. On Fire

19. Wembanyama

20. Danny & Jake Cypher (feat. YSR Gramz & GrindHard E)

Read More: BabyTron & TrDee Share New Joint Track, “Blah Blah Blah”