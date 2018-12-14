trifecta
- MixtapesShittyBoyz Finalize Their Collaborative Series With New Album "Trifecta 3: The Finale"The Detroit rap group featuring BabyTron, TrDee, and StanWill brought us a new collection of what they do best.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Drops "TDT" As Compilation Of His Surprise Project RunListen to all three EP's in one place.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsBig K.R.I.T's "1 Oh Oh" Is A Heartfelt Highlight Off Of "Trifecta"BIg K.R.I.T gets soulful on "1 Oh Oh."By Aron A.
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Rounds Out The Year With Some "Energy"Big K.R.I.T makes sure to keep that same "Energy." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Drops Yet Another Surprise EP "Trifecta"Big K.R.I.T. keeps 'em coming. By Karlton Jahmal