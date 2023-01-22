Even though he recently suffered a nasty car crash, one of hip-hop’s most prolific artists is still delivering. Moreover, Boldy James just shared his new collaborative project with producer RichGains, Indiana Jones. Furthermore, the adventurous new album reflects the Detroit MC’s ability to match his energy with any beat he faces.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Recording artist Boldy James performs during Hot 97’s “Who’s Next” With Dej Loaf at SOB’s on December 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

When the world learned of a car crash that left Boldy in critical condition, many reached out with their condolences. However, no one could’ve guessed that a brand new project would land in listeners’ laps this week. In fact, they were probably too busy worrying about his other release this week. Moreover, he dropped a physical-only EP with frequent collaborator Real Bad Man on Monday (January 16).

Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!! 🫡🙏🏼 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Indiana Jones sees Bo engaging with more contemporary trap production and grander instrumental pallets. While his work in the genres of drumless, boom-bap, and coke rap is monumental, he aims to impress with each release. Still, this new album is one of his most refreshing yet, even considering his incredible 2022 run. Moreover, he released five albums from December 2021 to December 2022, and this is practically a sixth entry in that feat. Furthermore, with each new drop (which seems to happen every other Friday now), Boldy cements his status as one of the best today.

However, what did you think of Boldy James' new album with RichGains, Indiana Jones?

