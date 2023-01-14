Boldy James is in stable condition after he crashed in the Detroit metropolitan area on Monday (January 9th). Moreover, news of his accident broke on Saturday via a press release, which has circulated on social media. As such, many fans and outlets poured out their sympathies for the Detroit MC, who sought to dominate 2022. He wrapped up a fantastic year with December’s Be That As It May, a collaborative project with Italian producer Cuns.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Recording artist Boldy James attends Hot 97’s “Who’s Next” With Dej Loaf at SOB’s on December 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

“On Monday, January 9th, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area,” the statement read. “I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries.” After undergoing an arduous neck surgery, medics removed him from intensive care in a stable condition.

“Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him,” it continued, “and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

sending heals to Boldy James. hoping he recovers quickly and smoothly. — on tour with tape. (@Mike_Eagle) January 14, 2023

While the 40-year-old MC hasn’t spoken on the accident, it’s heartening to hear the bad news didn’t get worse. In fact, it’s odd to think that while he received treatment, fans were excited about his upcoming physical-only EP. Also, it’s another collaboration with Real Bad Man, with whom he dropped Killing Nothing back in May.

Moreover, he released five producer collaborations from December 2021 to December 2022, a feat of a run. It all began with Super Tecmo Bo, his third team-up with The Alchemist. Throughout that 12-month timespan, James delivered some of the year’s best verses most cohesive sonic pallets on any 2022 album. Still, he makes it all look so easy with a calm and collected flow and mindset. We hope he has the support he needs as he recovers.

What are you looking forward to from Boldy James after he recovers from his car accident? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below and join us in wishing Bo a speedy recovery.