BabyTron Wishes Us A Very "MERRY S**TMAS" On New Single & Music Video: Stream

Before we close out 2023, let's take a look back at an underrated holiday rap song that dropped on Christmas Day this year. It comes from none other than Michigan rap leader BabyTron, who had a pretty prolific and hectic year. In addition to his own solo projects, he, StanWill, and TrDee finished their collaborative tape series as S***tyBoyz with Trifecta 3: The Finale. Speaking of that collective, which the Detroit native always reps, he did the same on this new Christmas song, "MERRY S**TMAS." It's available exclusively on YouTube as a music video as of writing this article, and flips the "12 Days of Christmas" melody and song structure.

Of course, the track adds some rapid and deep kicks, sharp snares, and muted rattling hi-hats to give it that Detroit bounce. BabyTron is flowing on "MERRY S**TMAS" as quickly as ever, working in some funny turns of phrase and narrative moments throughout his verse. In fact, he often likes to work with this sort of planned structure, specifically writing bars for a given set of numbers or with a certain theme. Unsurprisingly, the "Mr. Hanky" MC delivers once again here, even working in a tempo slow-down with casual ease. His flows and wordplay are pretty idiosyncratic and beloved at this point, showcases by albums like MegaTron 2.

BabyTron's "MERRY S**TMAS": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, this has also been a pretty big year for the 23-year-old in other ways that further his career. For example, he featured on JID and Lil Yachty's "Half Doin Dope" and had a killer verse on there. Hopefully BabyTron will bring us many more gifts in 2024 that continue to cement his status as a new generation star. If you haven't heard "MERRY S**TMAS" yet, check out the music video above and peep some standout bars down below. Also, log back into HNHH for all the great music releases to come next year.

Quotable Lyrics

On the eleventh day of Christmas, all cuddy did was sell wеight,

I don't f**k with that number, slept through the twеlfth day,

On the thirteenth day, it was nonstop action, I made thirteen plays,

Can't remember the fourteenth, I smoked fourteen eighths

