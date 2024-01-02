BabyTron Brings His Performance Of "New Year, Same Tron" To Times Square

With 2024 finally upon us, music fans are excited to see what their favorite artists have to offer creatively this time around. One of the people who is always bringing something new and experimental is BabyTron. He continues to improve by the week it seems. Last year he came through with a handful of projects, including MegaTron 2.

He was also impressive teaming up alongside JID and Lil Yachty on "Half Doin Dope." BabyTron possesses a lot of great qualities as an artist. He can be funny, and serious, all while finding unique pockets on his colorful beat choices. On the outside, he may seem like another run-of-the-mill rapper, but he is far from that.

Read More: Trey Songz Faces Kidnapping Accusation From Celina Powell

Listen To "New Year, Same Tron" By BabyTron

To kick off the new year, the Michigan native came out with a new track called "New Year, Same Tron." He brings some great rhymes to the forefront over to a dreamy beat. One of the coolest things about this is the music video. Tron was in Times Square for the ball drop on New Year's Eve. That would also be the shooting location for his impromptu video shoot. There are some funny parts where spectators have some questionable stares. The cops are also directing him to stay within a certain boundary. But, hey, whatever it takes for the fans.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "New Year, Same Tron," by BabyTron? Where does he rank amongst the newer crop of rappers? Is he now officially a star artist, why or why not? Is this song near the cream of the crop when it comes to his best work? How do you feel about the music video being filmed on New Year's Eve in Times Square? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around BabyTron. Finally, stay with us for the best song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

'Bows funky than a b****, it get musty in the trap

On the road, place a bet, you'd be lucky if I crap

Pape got me feeling groovy, I might dougie to the racks

Free my unky, when he back, gon' have druggies spendin’ stacks

Like WWF, we’ll leave him bloody with a bat

Teaching lessons every time, you can study when I rap

Read More: Nicki Minaj's New Year's Resolution Leaves Anderson Cooper Confused Live On Air