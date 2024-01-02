Nicki Minaj's New Year's Resolution Leaves Anderson Cooper Confused Live On Air

Earlier this week, CNN's Anderson Cooper left his role in delivering the news for a night to host New Year's Eve Live. Though he seemed to have a pretty strong performance throughout the night, one clip did stump him. During the show, they played a video of Nicki Minaj when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month. They cut out one particular question where the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper was asked about her New Year's resolution and her answer left Cooper somewhat stunned.

“My New Year’s resolution is to keep my foot on these b*tches’ necks," Nicki said in her original interview with Cohen. Cooper doesn't seem to understand it at first and has it read back to him by Cohen himself, who is serving as co-host. And after hearing it again Cooper only has one question. “Wow. Who is she referring to?" Cooper asked. The clip was shared online shortly after where it took off for his surprising and hilarious reaction. Check out the full video of the segment below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Stuns Anderson Cooper

While a clip of Nicki was appearing on CNN, she was elsewhere having a New Year's celebration of her own. She took the stage at a packed Miami club to deliver a hyped performance for the last night of 2023. But she also left fans with quite the tease when her DJ tried to put on her classic hit "Starships." Nicki decided skip the song, saying that she doesn't play it anymore because she doesn't like it. Unsurprisingly, that's met with some disappointment by fans in attendance.

Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 immediately shot up to the top of the Billboard 200. The album pushed more than 200k copies in its first week alone to take the top spot. With the project she became the first female rapper to ever score three number one albums following Pink Friday and Roman Reloaded. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's New Year's resolution? Was your reaction to hearing it anything like Anderson Cooper's? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]