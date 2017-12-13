anderson cooper
- MusicNicki Minaj's New Year's Resolution Leaves Anderson Cooper Confused Live On AirThe clip left Cooper wondering who Nicki was talking about.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureAnderson Cooper Net Worth 2023: What Is The News Journalist Worth?The narrative of Anderson Cooper: author, philanthropist, and an icon in modern journalism from the Vanderbilt empire.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRick Rubin: "I Know Nothing About Music"The legendary producer isn't fooling anyone, but he had some insightful thoughts on his status in the music industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsAndy Cohen Goes Off On Bill De Blasio During CNN's NYE Show: "Sayonara Sucker!"Andy Cohen went on a tirade regarding Bill de Blasio during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsFormer QAnon Follower Apologizes For Thinking Anderson Cooper Eats BabiesA former QAnon believer appeared on CNN to apologize for thinking Anderson Cooper eats babies.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAnderson Cooper Apologizes For Calling Donald Trump: "An Obese Turtle"Anderson Cooper apologized for calling Donald Trump “an obese turtle."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAnderson Cooper Likens Donald Trump To An "Obese Turtle"Anderson Cooper had some scathing remarks for the President.By Alexander Cole
- TVApple Releases Groundbreaking Trailer For LGBTQ Docuseries "Visible"Apple TV's “Visible: Out On Television” docuseries will showcase the development of LGBTQ characters in mainstream television and media. By Dominiq R.
- TVInvestor Who Splurged $800 Million in Bitcoin "On Two Pizzas" Opens Up On Live TVKnown within the crypto world as “Bitcoin Pizza Guy," Laszlo Hanyecz opened up about his lack of foresight during last night's airing of "60 Minutes."By Devin Ch
- SocietyDiddy Publishes "Black 100" List Of Leading Figures Who Made The Cut?Diddy posts a list of influencers without adding much context, as per usual.By Devin Ch
- MusicBhad Bhabie Responds To Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen's Live TV DissesBhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Brogeli, claps back at Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. By Matt F
- SocietyAnderson Cooper Attacks Donald Trump On Twitter, Later Claims He Was HackedAnderson Cooper claims someone else was controlling his Twitter account. By Matt F