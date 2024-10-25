Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Anderson Cooper Over Coverage Of Kamala Harris & Donald Trump

"I feel like I heard more on this network about is Kamala Harris Black than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist," Charlamagne said.

Yesterday (October 24), Charlamagne Tha God sat down with Anderson Cooper on CNN to discuss the U.S. Presidential election live. Their conversation ended up taking a heated turn when Charlamagne called out networks like CNN for their coverage of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. He questioned why they refuse to cover Trump as a “fascist," and choose to focus more on other topics such as Harris' race.

“It’s cr*zy because you still don’t have news networks having that conversation, like when somebody says, when somebody questions Kamala Harris’s Blackness or is she a DEI hire, you all will have roundtable discussions about that, asking that question. How come we’re not having a roundtable discussion asking is Donald Trump a fascist? Actually not even asking, he’s stating it,” Charlamagne wondered. “How come that is not the topic of discussion on networks like CNN every day?”

Charlamagne Tha God & Anderson Cooper Go Back And Forth Live On "CNN"

Cooper responded, claiming to “talk about this every night,” but Charlamagne persisted. “I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about is Kamala Harris Black than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist," he explained. Cooper fired back, insisting that those conversations simply aren't taking place. “Honestly, that’s bullsh*t,” he said. “I’m sorry. I’m a fan of yours, but to say that we‘re sitting around discussing is Kamala Harris Black…”