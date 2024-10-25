Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Anderson Cooper Over Coverage Of Kamala Harris & Donald Trump

Yesterday (October 24), Charlamagne Tha God sat down with Anderson Cooper on CNN to discuss the U.S. Presidential election live. Their conversation ended up taking a heated turn when Charlamagne called out networks like CNN for their coverage of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. He questioned why they refuse to cover Trump as a “fascist," and choose to focus more on other topics such as Harris' race.
“It’s cr*zy because you still don’t have news networks having that conversation, like when somebody says, when somebody questions Kamala Harris’s Blackness or is she a DEI hire, you all will have roundtable discussions about that, asking that question. How come we’re not having a roundtable discussion asking is Donald Trump a fascist? Actually not even asking, he’s stating it,” Charlamagne wondered. “How come that is not the topic of discussion on networks like CNN every day?”
Charlamagne Tha God & Anderson Cooper Go Back And Forth Live On "CNN"
Cooper responded, claiming to “talk about this every night,” but Charlamagne persisted. “I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about is Kamala Harris Black than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist," he explained. Cooper fired back, insisting that those conversations simply aren't taking place. “Honestly, that’s bullsh*t,” he said. “I’m sorry. I’m a fan of yours, but to say that we‘re sitting around discussing is Kamala Harris Black…”
“I’ve seen that. I’ve seen roundtable discussions a lot. Now that’s bullsh*t, Anderson,” Charlamagne responded. What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God's recent conversation with Anderson Cooper on CNN going viral? What about him criticizing CNN's coverage of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
