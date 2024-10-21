Charlamagne Tha God Hits Trump With Cease & Desist Over Dubious Campaign Ad

Charlamagne and The Breakfast Club have previously supported Kamala Harris.

Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club as a whole are big fans of Kamala Harris, endorsing her for president of the United States and inviting her for a town hall interview with Charlamagne. So when Donald Trump used a clip of the radio show for one of his new campaign ads, folks were understandably confused. Specifically, it's a clip of the media personality and DJ Envy talking about how Harris supports taxpayer-funded surgeries for transgender inmates. According to AllHipHop, Charlamagne has sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist over this ad, presumably due to not authorizing their appearance in it.

"I’ll tell you what, that ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts," Charlamagne Tha God said in full. "I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’ That ad was effective. It literally said that Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, and it talks about how, you know, she supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the United States. That ad was impactful." It's unclear what ad he referred to.

Trump's New Campaign Ad That Charlamagne Tha God Sent Cease & Desist Over

On multiple occasions in the past, Kamala Harris advocated for this treatment and accessibility to medical services for both ICE-detained migrants and prison inmates. She believes that transgender individuals who are dependent on the state for transition treatment should always have access to this "medical necessity," as she reportedly told the American Civil Liberties Union. It's one of her many policies that the opposing campaign is attacking.