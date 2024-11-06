Charlamagne Tha God's Sexual Assault And Battery Case Dismissed

The mogul has won this legal battle.

Charlamagne tha God scored a major legal victory on November. The entertainer had charges of sexual assault and battery dropped when a judge decreed that the case was past the statute of limitations. The outlet In Touch Weekly reported that the initial claims were filed too long after the alleged incident took place. Furthermore, the judge denied the accuser, Jessica Nicole Reid, the opportunity to amend her lawsuit. It was determined she had not "demonstrated" enough evidence to justify an amendment.

Reid's allegations date over two decades. She alleges that Charlamagne tha God invited her to a party on July 8, 2001. She claimed she felt dizzy after drinking something the radio personality gave her. Reid said that she felt like her legs were going to give out, and was helped upstairs by other attendees. Once she was upstairs, though, Reid claims that Charlamagne tha God entered the room in which she was resting. He then, allegedly, assaulted her. "Charlamagne was having sex with Ms. Reid and she could not do anything about it," her lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

Charlamagne Tha God Submitted A DNA Test In 2003

Furthermore, Reid accused Charlamagne tha God of spreading rumors about her after the alleged incident. "Every time Ms. Reid turns on the radio and hears his voice," the lawsuit added. "Sees him on TV, and walks past his books in the stores, she is reminded of what Charlamagne did to her." The media personality's lawyer, Michael Weinstein, disputed these allegations outright. Weinstein claimed several witnesses saw Charlamagne tha God leave the party before the alleged assault took place. He also said Reid presented a lack of evidence, given the severity of her claims.