Funk Flex Blasts Charlamagne Tha God For Sexual Assault Allegations

Two radio hosts are as caught up in their beef as ever, with one taking advantage of the other's skeletons in the closet. Moreover, Funk Flex recently took to Instagram to once again call out a rival in the media space: Charlamagne Tha God. Specifically, this call-out revolves around The Breakfast Club host's sexual assault accusations, dating back to an alleged 2001 incident. Furthermore, the Hot 97 icon caught wind of an April 2023 news story covering how Charlamagne wants to dismiss the legal filing altogether. The real story behind it isn't exactly what Flex is assuming, but it's nonetheless a jab.

"UMMMMM?" Funk Flex captioned a screenshot of the aforementioned Charlamagne Tha God article. "YOU CAUGHT ANOTHER (NEW) LAWSUIT APRIL 21, 2023? I DONT THINK U SETTLED THAT? @cthagod (AND YOU CALLING PEOPLE PATHETIC?) LET YOUR LAWYER KNOW I CAN TALK ABOUT THIS CAUSE VIBE MAG ALREADY DID?" In reality, this news piece covers the years-long case from Jessica Reid against Charlamagne, so it's not technically a new lawsuit. Still, the battle continues to develop, with new information emerging from it every so often.

Charlamagne Tha God Called Out By Funk Flex

For example, he denied any and all accusations of battery, defamation, and sexual assault against Jessica Reid at a 2001 party, the charges that make up the lawsuit. Charlamagne Tha God and his team pointed out that the DNA from the assault kit doesn't match his own in the case in a recent filing, supposedly proving his innocence. "[Reid] has persisted in broadly disseminating her unsubstantiated claims," the documents read according to the VIBE report in question. "[She ignores] that the South Carolina Solicitor in 2018 declined her request to re-open the case due to a lack of evidence while confirming that no basis existed to bring sexual assault charges against Charlamagne." "Witnesses had attested to the fact that Charlamagne had already left the party when the alleged assault occurred," his lawyer elaborated.

"We are confident that Ms. Reid's meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed," Charlamagne's attorney stated. "This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago." We'll see if there's anything more to uncover in this case. Check back in with HNHH for more updates and the latest news on Funk Flex and Charlamagne Tha God.

