Charlamagne Tha God Called Birdman To Squash Beef, Radio Host Claims

Charlamagne Tha God told HipHopDX that all it took to end his beef with Birdman was a lengthy phone call. “He’s an OG that I look up to as far as what he’s built, as far as being a mogul. You can’t deny him," Charlamagne told the outlet at the BET Hip Hop Awards. “[Big Bank] put us on the phone one time and I was able to tell him that [I look up to what he’s done]. It was just mutual respect. That was a fulfilling conversation for me.”

The beef between the two industry icons dates back to 2016. It stemmed from an interview that lasted just a few minutes. Birdman felt that Charlamagne and his radio co-hosts didn't respect his name and status. Later he would drop a single, "Respek", that called back to the whole debacle. While the beef went dormant over the years, it never truly went away until now.

Funk Flex Calls Out Charlamagne Over 2001 Sexual Assault Allegations

Meanwhile, Funk Flex recently called out Charlamagne over stories from earlier this year about Charlamagne looking to end the ongoing lawsuit he is facing over 2001 allegations of sexual assault. "UMMMMM? YOU CAUGHT ANOTHER (NEW) LAWSUIT APRIL 21, 2023? I DONT THINK U SETTLED THAT? @cthagod (AND YOU CALLING PEOPLE PATHETIC?) LET YOUR LAWYER KNOW I CAN TALK ABOUT THIS CAUSE VIBE MAG ALREADY DID?" Flex was a little off the mark. The April articles simply spoke about Charlamagne's intention to end the case, not a new lawsuit that he was facing.

Rape allegations leveled at radio host Charlamagne Tha God have been around for several years. Jessica Reid has long accused Charlamagne of raping her in 2001 when she was 15 years old. In 2018, Reid took her case to the South Carolina Supreme Court. She claimed that Charlamagne had continued to "violate" her on his radio show and social media. While Charlamagne has vehemently and consistently denied the allegations, Reid sued him in late 2022.

