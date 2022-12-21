He has long denied these allegations, but Charlamagne Tha God is confronted with accusations of rape once again. The famed Breakfast Club host, real name Lenard McKelvey, faces a new federal lawsuit issued by the woman who claims she was a minor when she became his alleged victim.

It was in 2001 when Jessica Reid accused Charlamagne of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously [engaging] in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old female child.” RadarOnline reports they have taken a look at Reid’s lawsuit.

The outlet states that in 2001, Charlamagne faced a “charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree.”

It was reportedly Reid’s mother who alerted the authorities of an alleged rape. The teen was said to have been intoxicated and “crying uncontrollably” when she spoke with police. In Reid’s new lawsuit, she details meeting a then-22-year-old Charlamagne through a mutual friend. Then, she attended a birthday party in June 2001, where she claimed she immediately became “uncomfortable.”

Charlamagne allegedly gave her a drink, and soon after, she felt dizzy and fell. Reid stated it felt as if her legs gave out. She insists he laughed when she collapsed and told his friends to “take her ass upstairs.” She says she was assaulted by two men. Further, she alleged, Charlamagne took her to another room and raped her.

“Ms. Reid recalls the ambulance ride vividly, as she was still in shock, hyperventilating, and felt safe,” the suit read.

A report in 2018 stated McKelvey’s DNA wasn’t found in Reid’s rape kit. Additionally, she didn’t cooperate with the investigation. Reid says her mother told her not to press charges. Now, she claims Charlamagne insulted her by referring to her as a “groupie” who “lied.”

“Ms. Red has tried to get justice, but to no avail. And to make matters worse, everyone that Ms. Reid reached out to, including iHeartRadio, ignored her and still allowed Charlamagne to speak on their platform,” her lawsuit reads.

“Every time Ms. Reid turns on the radio and hears his voice, sees him on TV, and walks past his books in the stores, she is reminded of what Charlamagne did to her.”

Charlamagne’s attorney Michael Weinsten issued a statement to RadarOnline.

“We are confident that Ms. Reid’s meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed. This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago.”

“At that time, my client voluntarily submitted his DNA, and it was confirmed his DNA was not found in her rape kit. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was ‘not ethical’ to do so.”

Reid is suing for unspecified damages.

