Kamala Harris And Donald Trump’s Fiery Debate Leaves Social Media Ablaze With Memes

Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named Harris, a high-profile black senator from California, as his vice presidential choice on August 11, 2020, capping a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Several moments from the debate are going viral.

Kamala Harris baited Donald Trump into several heated rants during the presidential debate on Tuesday night, sparking countless memes on social media. One viral moment came while discussing immigration in which Trump brought up a particularly ridiculous conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants eating pets. According to Axios, the theory can be traced back to a Facebook post, in which someone in Ohio claimed their Haitian neighbor killed their pet cat.

"What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country and look at what's happening to the towns all over the United States and a lot of towns don't want to talk,” Trump said. “A lot of towns don't want to talk about it because they're so embarrassed by it in Springfield. They're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame." Despite already admitting the theory is likely false, Trump's running mate, JD Vance, has been spreading it on social media in recent days.

Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Face Off

PHILADELPHIA, PA September 10: Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Vice. President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the first presidential debate at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. PA on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. ABC News hosted the first presidential debate between Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 general election. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

At another point in the night, Trump went on a long-winded rant about crime, Minneapolis, and more, before remarking of Harris: “Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison!” He also falsely claimed that Democrats support the execution of babies after birth.

Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump & Kamala Harris' Debate

Check out some of the viral posts about the debate on X (formerly Twitter) below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

