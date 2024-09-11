Kamala Harris And Donald Trump’s Fiery Debate Leaves Social Media Ablaze With Memes

Several moments from the debate are going viral.

Kamala Harris baited Donald Trump into several heated rants during the presidential debate on Tuesday night, sparking countless memes on social media. One viral moment came while discussing immigration in which Trump brought up a particularly ridiculous conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants eating pets. According to Axios, the theory can be traced back to a Facebook post, in which someone in Ohio claimed their Haitian neighbor killed their pet cat.

"What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country and look at what's happening to the towns all over the United States and a lot of towns don't want to talk,” Trump said. “A lot of towns don't want to talk about it because they're so embarrassed by it in Springfield. They're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame." Despite already admitting the theory is likely false, Trump's running mate, JD Vance, has been spreading it on social media in recent days.

Donald Trump & Kamala Harris Face Off

PHILADELPHIA, PA September 10: Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Vice. President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the first presidential debate at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. PA on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. ABC News hosted the first presidential debate between Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 general election. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

At another point in the night, Trump went on a long-winded rant about crime, Minneapolis, and more, before remarking of Harris: “Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison!” He also falsely claimed that Democrats support the execution of babies after birth.

Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump & Kamala Harris' Debate