Amber Rose Backs Donald Trump's Baseless Claim That Haitian Immigrants Are Eating Pets

Amber Rose's latest comments come after a flagrant lie made by Donald Trump at the most recent presidential debate.

After beginning her career as an outspoken feminist and previously stating that she would "never" support Donald Trump when he ran for president in 2016 and 2020, Amber Rose has made a full 180. She spoke at the Republican National Convention after becoming a vocal supporter of the party's presidential nominee earlier this year. That decision was met with heavy criticism. Fans pointed to her "SlutWalk" initiative and previous support for sexual assault survivors, while pointing to Trump's lengthy list of sexual assault allegations.

Trump came under fire after his debate with Kamala Harris for several reasons. The biggest reason being the assertion that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are entering the town and eating residents' pets. Moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News immediately refuted the quote, citing a lack of credible evidence. But, the damage was done. Trump's quote quickly went viral, spawning memes and, evidently, leading to new believers in a wholly unfounded theory. In a brief interview with TMZ on Thursday, Rose backed Trump's claim.

Amber Rose Backs Donald Trump's Latest Big Lie

"Haitian immigrants are absolutely eating people's cats and dogs in Springfield," Rose stated. When questioned by the interviewer, who cited local officials saying the claims were false, Rose doubled down. She added that she'd seen social media videos corroborating the allegations. "I've seen videos online where people claim their pets were taken by Haitian immigrants," Amber Rose said. Trump said something similar when challenged at the debate, claiming he saw this happening on television. Rose also claimed that Haitian people eating cats and dogs is part of Haitian culture, which is, again, false.