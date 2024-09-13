Wyclef Jean Responds To Donald Trump's Claim That Haitian Immigrants Are Eating Pets

Wyclef Jean Gets Ready For The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Wyclef Jean poses for portraits before heading to The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards styled by Sam Ratelle on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Wyclef was understandably quick to call for an end to the divisiveness in American politics.

The first (and potentially only) debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took place on September 10. The debate, being the first for Harris since she replaced president Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee, was, unsurprisingly, a spectacle. One thing Trump said that stood out to viewers at home was when he claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating residents' pets. There is no evidence to support that claim. Wyclef Jean, a native of Haiti, was taken aback by Trump's assertion.

In a statement to TMZ, Wyclef gave his thoughts on the former president's comments, discussing the opportunities moving to the United States gave him. "I will be forever grateful for my family’s life, for having a fair chance to live what is called the ‘American Dream,'" he said. "One of our greatest assets in America is that we are a country of immigrants. I speak from the heart when I say, Haitian people living in the U.S. are good neighbors and good people. We care about humanity. We care about our neighbors."

Wyclef Jean Responds To Donald Trump's Comments On Haitian Immigrants

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Wyclef Jean performs at The Toy Foundation's TOTY Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The Toy Foundation)

"On behalf of Haitian Americans, I ask that we stop these racist messages and accusations. Put our hands out in peace and say thanks for being my neighbor," he continued. "We need to respect one another and vote based on policies and facts, not crazy talk. And we need to shake hands with one another and be thankful we are part of an America for all."

Trump's comment was one of many slips in a debate performance that some of the most prominent names in conservative politics panned. He often changed the topic, bringing it back to immigration multiple times even when immigration was not the topic of discussion. He blamed Biden and Nancy Pelosi for the insurrection on January 6, 2021. By the end of the night, he was clearly rattled, a contrast to the more measured approach VP Harris took. Wyclef Jean is the latest celebrity to call for unity between Americans. Wyclef has also been an advocate for his birthplace for his entire career. He even co-produced the 2010 remake of "We Are The World." Sales from that track went to Haiti after a devastating earthquake. Haiti matters to Wyclef. It is unsurprising that he released such a statement against the racist rhetoric peddled by Trump on Tuesday.

