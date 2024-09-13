Wyclef Jean Responds To Donald Trump's Claim That Haitian Immigrants Are Eating Pets

Wyclef was understandably quick to call for an end to the divisiveness in American politics.

The first (and potentially only) debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took place on September 10. The debate, being the first for Harris since she replaced president Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee, was, unsurprisingly, a spectacle. One thing Trump said that stood out to viewers at home was when he claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating residents' pets. There is no evidence to support that claim. Wyclef Jean, a native of Haiti, was taken aback by Trump's assertion.

In a statement to TMZ, Wyclef gave his thoughts on the former president's comments, discussing the opportunities moving to the United States gave him. "I will be forever grateful for my family’s life, for having a fair chance to live what is called the ‘American Dream,'" he said. "One of our greatest assets in America is that we are a country of immigrants. I speak from the heart when I say, Haitian people living in the U.S. are good neighbors and good people. We care about humanity. We care about our neighbors."

"On behalf of Haitian Americans, I ask that we stop these racist messages and accusations. Put our hands out in peace and say thanks for being my neighbor," he continued. "We need to respect one another and vote based on policies and facts, not crazy talk. And we need to shake hands with one another and be thankful we are part of an America for all."