Amber Rose Reacts After Old Tweets Bashing Donald Trump Resurface Amid Her Newfound Support For The Presidential Candidate

Amber Rose has found herself at the center of quite a bit of controversy. Overall, this is due to the fact that she recently posed with Donald Trump. Furthermore, she endorsed him for President while also delivering some transphobic comments. It was a bit shocking seeing as though Rose has seldom delved into politics. Sure, she has done the "Slut Walk," but she rarely gives out Presidential endorsements. For fans on social media, all of this was incredibly disappointing, especially considering this is an election year.

With Rose endorsing Trump for President, fans have been very vocal about their dislike of Rose. Moreover, it seems as though some of Rose's old tweets are being dug up right now. In these old tweets, Rose actually laments how much she dislikes Donald Trump. She likens home to trash and was adamant that he was a misogynist. Having said that, it is clear that Rose has undergone a huge shift in mindset, and fans want to know why.

Amber Rose Doesn't Seem To Care

Well, you probably won't be getting a solid answer from Rose, anytime soon. When these tweets were posted on The Shade Room, Rose took the comments section of the Instagram post. It was here where she simply posted a viral gif of Donald Trump in which he looks flabbergasted. Overall, this is by no means a real response. Instead, it felt like a bit of a cop out. That said, it seems like Rose is very unapologetic about her political views, and internet commenters will not make her change her mind.

Let us know what you think of Amber Rose and her recent support of Donald Trump, in the comments section down below. What do you make of all of these celebrities switching sides to Trump? Do you believe that this will sway the public at all come election season? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

