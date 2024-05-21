Amber Rose Reacts After Old Tweets Bashing Donald Trump Resurface Amid Her Newfound Support For The Presidential Candidate

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour - Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose onstage at AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

Amber Rose doesn't seem to care what people have to say.

Amber Rose has found herself at the center of quite a bit of controversy. Overall, this is due to the fact that she recently posed with Donald Trump. Furthermore, she endorsed him for President while also delivering some transphobic comments. It was a bit shocking seeing as though Rose has seldom delved into politics. Sure, she has done the "Slut Walk," but she rarely gives out Presidential endorsements. For fans on social media, all of this was incredibly disappointing, especially considering this is an election year.

With Rose endorsing Trump for President, fans have been very vocal about their dislike of Rose. Moreover, it seems as though some of Rose's old tweets are being dug up right now. In these old tweets, Rose actually laments how much she dislikes Donald Trump. She likens home to trash and was adamant that he was a misogynist. Having said that, it is clear that Rose has undergone a huge shift in mindset, and fans want to know why.

Read More: Amber Rose Addresses Her "Date" With Chris Rock

Amber Rose Doesn't Seem To Care

Well, you probably won't be getting a solid answer from Rose, anytime soon. When these tweets were posted on The Shade Room, Rose took the comments section of the Instagram post. It was here where she simply posted a viral gif of Donald Trump in which he looks flabbergasted. Overall, this is by no means a real response. Instead, it felt like a bit of a cop out. That said, it seems like Rose is very unapologetic about her political views, and internet commenters will not make her change her mind.

Let us know what you think of Amber Rose and her recent support of Donald Trump, in the comments section down below. What do you make of all of these celebrities switching sides to Trump? Do you believe that this will sway the public at all come election season? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
VidCon Anaheim 2023PoliticsAmber Rose Defends Her Pro-Trump Stance After Fans Attack Her936
National Film And Television Awards CeremonyPoliticsAmber Rose Reveals Her Son Knows About Her OnlyFans, But He Doesn't Care1.7K
2024 Huncho Day Celebrity Football &amp; Basketball EventPoliticsDruski Copped Rubi Rose A Birken Although It Wasn't The One She Had In Mind97
AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour - AtlantaPoliticsAmber Rose Reacts To Church Video Of Kids Crying: "This Is Child Abuse"4.5K