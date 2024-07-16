Amber Rose Ethered By Joy-Ann Reid Following Ill-Advised RNC Speech

Amber Rose is trying to get political now.

Amber Rose has been getting into the political sphere as of late. Overall, she has made it clear that she is a Donald Trump supporter. It's been a bizarre pivot for Rose especially since she used to hate Trump. However, she is now his biggest fan and will tell anyone willing to listen. Interestingly enough, her love for Trump is so strong that the former President has taken notice. Last night, Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention, just days after an attempt was made on Trump's life.

Following her speech, Amber Rose was hit with lots of criticism across the political spectrum. Many online commenters were appalled that Rose would stoop this low. Meanwhile, Joy-Ann Reid of MSNBC went off on Rose and the RNC's decision to have her speak. Reid noted that Rose has used black culture to get herself ahead her entire life. However, not once as she ever proclaimed to be black. Furthermore, Reid explained how it's bizarre to use Rose as the Republican's means of reaching out to black voters.

Amber Rose Was Not Well-Received By The Media

Reid astutely explained how no one has ever actually gone to Rose for political opinions. It was a pretty scorching critique of Amber Rose, although it makes sense given the circumstances. The election is in November, and both parties are doing everything they can to get more voters. Whether or not Rose actually leads to some political action, remains to be seen.