Amber Rose Ethered By Joy-Ann Reid Following Ill-Advised RNC Speech

AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour - Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Amber Rose onstage at AHF Presents The Know Your Status Tour -Atlanta at Clark Atlanta Univeristy on April 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
Amber Rose is trying to get political now.

Amber Rose has been getting into the political sphere as of late. Overall, she has made it clear that she is a Donald Trump supporter. It's been a bizarre pivot for Rose especially since she used to hate Trump. However, she is now his biggest fan and will tell anyone willing to listen. Interestingly enough, her love for Trump is so strong that the former President has taken notice. Last night, Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention, just days after an attempt was made on Trump's life.

Following her speech, Amber Rose was hit with lots of criticism across the political spectrum. Many online commenters were appalled that Rose would stoop this low. Meanwhile, Joy-Ann Reid of MSNBC went off on Rose and the RNC's decision to have her speak. Reid noted that Rose has used black culture to get herself ahead her entire life. However, not once as she ever proclaimed to be black. Furthermore, Reid explained how it's bizarre to use Rose as the Republican's means of reaching out to black voters.

Amber Rose Was Not Well-Received By The Media

Reid astutely explained how no one has ever actually gone to Rose for political opinions. It was a pretty scorching critique of Amber Rose, although it makes sense given the circumstances. The election is in November, and both parties are doing everything they can to get more voters. Whether or not Rose actually leads to some political action, remains to be seen.

Let us know how you feel about these recent comments from Joy-Ann Reid, down below. Do you agree that it is bizarre and ill-advised for Amber Rose to be getting involved in politics like this? How do you think she will be used by the Trump campaign, moving forward? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...