Amber Rose Tells Donald Trump's Daughter-In-Law Why She's Supporting Him For President

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
2022 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Amber Rose speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lara Trump hosts "The Right View," a conservative podcast series that recently had Amber Rose on as a special guest.

Amber Rose isn't shying away from her support of Donald Trump for president anytime soon, and is even getting cozy with the family. Moreover, she recently explained why she publicly endorsed the former U.S. President as he seeks to beat incumbent Joe Biden on The Right View, hosted by none other than Lara Trump. For those unaware, The Right View is a conservative podcast platform, and Lara is the wife of one of Trump's kids, Eric. We're sure that they spoke about some other topics, considerations, and angles, but one particular clip caught many fans' attention for how Rose explained her support of Trump and how the vague explanation is very different to many folks' view of him.

"Like, for me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male," Amber Rose' remarks on the convicted president began. "Right? He's there to protect, provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are, you know, in a good economy. Protecting us. You know, I feel protected by Donald Trump. That's why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him because... I just feel safe."

Amber Rose Feels "Safe" With Donald Trump In The Oval Office

In fact, Amber Rose is taking things even a step further by even doubling down on this support through her creative endeavors as well as her personal platforms. For example, she recently appeared in rapper Forgiato Blow's music video for "Trump Trump Baby," and yes, that's an homage to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" because how could it not be? "Democrat Party going to take your freedom / Indicting our president because they can’t beat him," Blow spits on the song. “The media is the enemy of the people / The Democrats and the fakes news always be cheating."

"Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues?" Amber Rose told TMZ. "He's trying to make America great again. That's for women too right? So, there you go. I think people see the injustice in [the guilty verdicts] and they want to vote for him more than ever. I think we just did our research and we're not brainwashed anymore by the left, I can say that about myself. All these years I've been brainwashed and I'm not anymore."

...