Donald Trump has come to the defense of American Eagle and the brand's newest campaign, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." Starring the actress best known for her roles on Euphoria and The White Lotus, the advertisement features a play on the words "genes" and "jeans." In turn, some critics have slammed it for allegedly promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

As the advertisement, as well as the surrounding backlash, has gone viral, the campaign has quickly become politicized. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote on Monday: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!"

He continued: "The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST. Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Controversy

American Eagle addressed the backlash in a statement on social media, last week. "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the post read. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."