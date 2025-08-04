Donald Trump Defends Sydney Sweeney Amid American Eagle Drama

BY Cole Blake 64 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the stands with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli-Reuters via Imagn Images
Even President Donald Trump has weighed in on Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad campaign for American Eagle.

Donald Trump has come to the defense of American Eagle and the brand's newest campaign, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." Starring the actress best known for her roles on Euphoria and The White Lotus, the advertisement features a play on the words "genes" and "jeans." In turn, some critics have slammed it for allegedly promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

As the advertisement, as well as the surrounding backlash, has gone viral, the campaign has quickly become politicized. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote on Monday: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!"

He continued: "The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST. Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Read More: Donald Trump Attacks Charlamagne Tha God On Social Media Following Epstein Comments

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Controversy

American Eagle addressed the backlash in a statement on social media, last week. "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the post read. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

In other news, Trump has also been making headlines on his Truth Social website for sharing a fiery criticism of Charlamagne Tha God. The Breakfast Club host has called him out during an interview on Fox News over the weekend.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Fires Back At Donald Trump For Calling Him A "Racist Sleazebag"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.6K
doja-cat-sydney-sweeney-ad-pop-culture-news Music Doja Cat Mocks Controversial Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad In Latest TikTok Video 1062
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
Netflix Live Event: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Politics Charlamagne Tha God Fires Back At Donald Trump For Calling Him A "Racist Sleazebag" 1014
Comments 0