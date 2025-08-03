Donald Trump Attacks Charlamagne Tha God On Social Media Following Epstein Comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Charlamagne Tha God during an interview on "My View With Lara Trump" at Fox News Studios on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Charlamagne Tha God’s comments about the Epstein files did not go over well with President Trump, who took to Truth Social to issue a scathing rebuttal.

Charlemagne Tha God ruffled some feathers when he stopped by Lara Trump’s Fox News show on Saturday evening. The controversial radio and podcast host spoke with the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee (and daughter-in-law of president Donald Trump), and he did not hold back.

Charlamagne suggested that the ongoing controversy around the Jeffrey Epstein files could prove beneficial to traditional conservatives looking to reclaim the Republican Party from the MAGA movement. “I think that traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back,” he told Lara. “I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do.”

He called the situation a “political coup” within the party, saying that the Epstein files are keeping MAGA supporters energized but could also leave the possibility for a shift of some kind on the table.

Charlamagne also shared his thoughts on what he thinks about Trump’s second term as President so far. “I wouldn’t give [him] a good rating, simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst. Right now, people are hurting,” he told Lara.

His appearance on My View With Lara Trump did not go over well with one particularly frequent Fox News viewer: Donald Trump. The sitting president took to Truth Social to blast the commentator, hurling several insults in his direction. He called Charlamagne a “racist sleazebag” and questioned why he was able to get away with calling himself “The God.”

“Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?” Trump asked.

Donald Trump Charlamagne Comments

He touted his accomplishments in office, before continuing to disparage Charlamagne for his comments. “But this dope would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST country anywhere in the world.”

As of writing, Charlamagne has not addressed Trump’s latest social media posts. However, he is infamous for his verbosity, so whatever happens next is sure to be messy.

