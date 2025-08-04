Charlamagne Tha God Fires Back At Donald Trump For Calling Him A "Racist Sleazebag"

Netflix Live Event: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Charlamagne tha God attends the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano red carpet at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)
Charlamagne Tha God previously criticized Donald Trump during an interview with Lara Trump on her Fox News show.

Charlamagne Tha God has responded to Donald Trump criticizing him over his interview on Lara Trump’s Fox News show, My View, on Saturday. On the show, The Breakfast Club host complained about the Trump administration’s “authoritarian strategy," and discussed how the president has handled the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Taking to his Truth Social media platform Trump described Lara as "wonderful and talented" while labeling Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag." He ranted: "He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done - like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight. He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER.

Trump continued: "But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!"

Read More: Donald Trump Attacks Charlamagne Tha God On Social Media Following Epstein Comments

Charlamagne Tha God On Lara Trump’s "My View"

On Sunday morning, Charlagme shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram. He wrote in the caption: "Swipe left to see how correct @msjwilly was on @thedailyshow this past week. President Trump was better off going after Urkel tho because he is really Scraping The Bottom of The Black Barrel coming at me. You can’t go from MLK JR, President Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, to a sleezebag name Lenard. Anyway Yes I Believe There Is A Political Coup happening in the Republican Party and I appreciate @laraleatrump having me on #MyView last night to talk about that amongst many other things."

Several celebrities popped up in the comments section, such as Charlemagne's Brilliant Idiots podcast co-host, Andrew Schulz, who wrote: "Donkey of the day tomorrow about to be legendary." Big Daddy Kane also commented: 'Congrats Bro! YOU MADE IT!!! Well kinda, once he say The Breakfast Club has low rating and nobody listens, you’ll be THE GREATEST!!!"

Read More: Complex Drops Hip-Hop Media Rankings With Kai Cenat, DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden At The Top

