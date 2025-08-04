Charlamagne Tha God has responded to Donald Trump criticizing him over his interview on Lara Trump’s Fox News show, My View, on Saturday. On the show, The Breakfast Club host complained about the Trump administration’s “authoritarian strategy," and discussed how the president has handled the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Taking to his Truth Social media platform Trump described Lara as "wonderful and talented" while labeling Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag." He ranted: "He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done - like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight. He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan or, wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER.

Trump continued: "But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!"

Charlamagne Tha God On Lara Trump’s "My View"

On Sunday morning, Charlagme shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram. He wrote in the caption: "Swipe left to see how correct @msjwilly was on @thedailyshow this past week. President Trump was better off going after Urkel tho because he is really Scraping The Bottom of The Black Barrel coming at me. You can’t go from MLK JR, President Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, to a sleezebag name Lenard. Anyway Yes I Believe There Is A Political Coup happening in the Republican Party and I appreciate @laraleatrump having me on #MyView last night to talk about that amongst many other things."