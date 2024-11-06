Charlamagne Tha God Emphatically Blames Joe Biden After Disastrous Election Results For Democrats

Charlamagne Tha God says Joe Biden should've dropped out much earlier.

Charlamagne Tha God went off on Joe Biden during Wednesday morning's episode of The Breakfast Club while discussing the results of the 2024 presidential election. The rant comes after Donald Trump declared victory over Kamala Harris from his watch party at Mar-a-Lago just before 2:30 AM, EST. By that point, he had clinched 277 electoral college votes.

"Biden is one of the problems here because he should've let everyone know he was just a transitional president," Charlamagne began. "He should've let everybody know he was just going to do four years and get on about his business. Biden should've dropped out a year ago or two years ago. And they should've made him drop out a year or two years ago. Or not drop out, but say he was not going to run again. Whoever could've prepared. They could've done a proper primary, picked a candidate. I still think the V.P. probably would've been the best choice. I think Biden is one of the bigger issues here that people aren't going to want to talk about but they should. At the end of the day, America spoke loud and clear. It was a free and fair election. People went out there and voted for the candidate that they wanted to vote for and now that candidate is our President."

Donald Trump Declares Victory

Former US President Donald Trump holds hands with wife Melania at his Election Night. Watch Party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center after being elected the 47th President of the United States on November 5, 2024.

In addition to the presidency, the Associated Press reports that Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate, helping Trump secure confirmation of his Cabinet picks as well as any choices for Supreme Court justices if vacancies arise. Charlamagne concluded: "The things that they're going to do in the White House with control of the Senate is going to affect us all." The House of Representatives, on the other hand, is still being decided.

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On The Election Results

Check out Charlamagne's full stance on the results of the election below. Kamala Harris has yet to concede the race, but she's expected to do so when she speaks publically for the first time since the results came in on Wednesday.