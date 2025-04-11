Judge Reportedly Tells Wendy Williams Her Career Is "Done" During Guardianship Hearing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Wendy Williams attends the "New Cash Order" Documentary Screening at Lighthouse International Theater on February 20, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Judge Lisa Sokoloff also reportedly scolded Wendy Williams' niece for allegedly leaking case information to the media.

Wendy Williams fans emerged in droves to advocate for her freedom on the street recently, but it seems like that love doesn't reach the courtroom. According to a new TMZ report, she attended a court hearing on Thursday (April 10) concerning her efforts to escape her guardianship and prove her solid mental capacities. However, according to sources, Judge Lisa Sokoloff had some critical things to say about the radio and television personality, plus her family. For example, the judge allegedly scolded Wendy's niece Alex Finnie for allegedly leaking case information to media outlets, threatening sanctions if she reverts to this supposed practice.

Not only that, but Judge Lisa Sokoloff allegedly berated Wendy Williams' family as well, although it's unclear exactly what she said that reports interpreted in this way. Nevertheless, it seems like Judge Sokoloff allegedly did not paint their character in a flattering light. However, what a lot of fans really took issue with was the judge's alleged claim about Williams' career being "done." While the context behind this alleged comment is unclear, it doesn't make sense when you take into account the media interest in this story.

Who Is Representing Wendy Williams?

If you're unfamiliar with this situation, the basic gist is that the iconic host wants to terminate her guardianship, which emerged as a result of her dementia diagnosis. However, multiple people – including herself – questioned this diagnosis and allege those in charge of the guardianship exploited and abused her during this time. In order to fight this out in court, Wendy Williams enlisted attorney Joe Tacopina to represent her, who you might know as the lawyer of A$AP Rocky in his recent assault acquittal. We still have to see whether the court approves of Tacopina as a guardianship lawyer or just as her personal representative.

As Wendy Williams speaks out more and more about her guardianship controversy, we can expect important court updates and developments to follow. We will also need to see more firm and tangible evidence of how these proceedings play out, but it's unclear how those could emerge. In either case, this is an uphill battle, but one Wendy seems ready to fight out as best as she and her team can.

