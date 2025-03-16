Wendy Williams Addressed Last Summer's Drug Relapse & Current Health Issues With The View

Wendy Williams remains at the center of public attention as she fights to end her strict conservatorship. In a recent interview on The View, she spoke candidly about her past struggles with substance abuse. She spoke on her recent relapse, and her frustration with the court-ordered guardianship that controls her finances and personal decisions. Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The pre-recorded phone interview aired with The View’s panel. Williams spoke to Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin. Ginalisa Monterroso, founder of Connect Care Advisory Group, an organization that assists patients and caregivers with navigating benefits was also a part of the interview. Wendy Williams' appearance came just days after reportedly passing a psychological evaluation, further intensifying the debate over her conservatorship.

Wendy Williams Addictions

During the conversation, Griffin asked Williams about her current relationship with drugs and alcohol. Williams insisted she had moved on. “The relationship is fine and it’s wonderful because I’ve had my devices, and I have to tell you something, I am easily going on with my life alcohol-free for the rest of my life.” She then admitted to an alcohol relapse last summer. “When I got from Connecticut to New York, it was my birthday, July 18, and yes, I celebrated, you know what I’m saying?” Despite the setback, she assured viewers that she was done drinking for good. “No more alcohol, thank you.”