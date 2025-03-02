Wendy Williams Wants Her Freedom Back & Out Of Lonely Memory Unit Confinement

Wendy Williams has grown tired of assisted living facilities and demands to be freed from her lonely conditions now.

Wendy Williams says she feels trapped in an assisted living facility she describes as “suffocating” and is determined to regain her freedom. In an interview with NewsNation’s Banfield, the former talk show host voiced her frustrations over the restrictions placed on her daily life. Williams, 60, revealed she is confined to what staff call “the memory unit,” a floor designated for residents with cognitive impairments. She says she doesn't belong in unit. “I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything,” she said. “I’m on the fifth floor. They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything.”

She also criticized the facility’s high cost, revealing she pays $18,000 a month for minimal accommodations. “I have a bedroom, a bathroom, and a window,” she said. “That’s it.” The isolation, she admitted, has taken an emotional toll. She described her surroundings as lonely and restrictive, making it clear she wants out. “I’m ready to leave,” she declared. “I want my independence back. I want out of this guardianship. It’s suffocating. It’s very lonely.”

Why Is Wendy Williams In The Assisted Living's Memory Unit?

Wendy Williams was moved to the facility’s memory care unit after found intoxicated. The decision aimed to restrict her access to alcohol and protect her well-being. Friends and former colleagues have voiced concerns about her condition under the current guardianship. Many question whether she is truly unable to manage her own affairs and are calling for a reassessment of her legal and medical status.

Williams has taken legal action to challenge the guardianship, filing an affidavit requesting a new medical evaluation. Her legal team plans to petition the court, arguing that a fresh assessment could determine whether she can regain control of her life. Wendy has been in the entertainment business since the 90s. She amassed a huge fanbase for her hot takes and popular talk show. Concerns for her health began while taping her talk show.

