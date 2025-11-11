Wendy Williams reportedly does not have frontotemporal dementia, according to new testing from a top neurologist in New York City. TMZ shared the news on Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In turn, her legal team is planning to file new documents in court within the next 2 weeks in an effort to terminate her highly-controversial guardianship. If the judge approves the motion, lawyer Joe Tacopina intends to demand a jury trial where he will ask jurors to help free the former talk show host.

The new finding conflicts with earlier testing, which appeared to confirm Williams' dementia diagnosis. Back in August, lawyers for Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, wrote in a filing obtained by People: "Medical specialists have formed an opinion concerning [Wendy's] current neurological condition and diagnosis, including whether she has the ability to make decisions." They added that evaluators performed a "significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging)" to back up the original diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Wendy Williams Guardianship

Wendy Williams has complained about her guardianship on numerous occasions in recent years. Back in March, she spoke with NewsNation about her living conditions in the facility where she's been residing. “I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything,” she explained at the time. “I’m on the fifth floor. They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything. I have a bedroom, a bathroom, and a window. That’s it. I’m ready to leave ... I want my independence back. I want out of this guardianship. It’s suffocating. It’s very lonely.”