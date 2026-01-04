Prosecutors In Lil Durk Trial Detail Plan To Call Cooperating Witnesses To Testify

In a new filing this week, they reportedly revealed that they will call upon multiple cooperating witnesses to take the stand. The government’s proposed evidence also provides critical corroboration of its multiple cooperating witnesses, who are anticipated to testify that [Durk] ordered the violence in

Los Angeles, used intermediaries to recruit others to carry out the scheme, and promised a reward for carrying out the murder," the filing reportedly reads.

However, defense attorneys previously fought to block certain testimony and evidence from the federal Los Angeles trial due to unfair exchanges of information in the trial process. They also claim that this evidence and testimony unfairly paints the Chicago rapper and his OTF collective as a criminal organization.

Still, the government stood by their witness plans. These testimonies will supposedly detail the planning, execution, funding, and rewards of an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Los Angeles. They oppose the defense's arguments against testimony and evidence, citing it as key to understanding the relationships between Smurk, his codefendants, and his alleged targets.

Defense lawyers also hinted that they will question the motives and truthfulness of the witnesses federal prosecutors plan to call to testify. Prosecutors reportedly acknowledged this, but do not find that this should keep the testimonies from the trial's jury.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Lil Durk's trial for alleged murder-for-hire will begin on January 20 of this year, if everything goes according to the reported schedule. Following an October 2024 arrest, prosecutors accused him of planning a hit on rap rival Quando Rondo in 2022. This was allegedly in retaliation for the murder of King Von in 2020.