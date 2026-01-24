Prosecutors Allege Lil Durk Placed A $1 Million Bounty On Quando Rondo

Prosecutors Allege Lil Durk Placed 1 Million Bounty Quando Rondo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk, winner of the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award for "All My Life", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lil Durk's current murder-for-hire case stems from allegations of an unsuccessful hit on Quando Rondo in 2022 that led to Lul Pab's death.

Ahead of Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial later this year, we're reportedly getting some more specific information about the allegations against him. We knew this case stemmed from allegations that he planned a hit on Quando Rondo, but an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins indicates that federal prosecutors are getting more detailed with their accusations.

According to the report, prosecutors accused the Chicago rapper of placing a $1 million bounty on the Georgia MC back in 2022. This presumably comes from new court documents ahead of the trial. Reportedly, a witness will testify about the circumstances and background of the alleged bounty and the attack on Quando Rondo's life that supposedly followed, which allegedly connects to it.

The Voice and his legal team reportedly asked the prosecution to lay out all the details in the government's case against him. This seems to line up with that. But still, prosecutors said the defense team "is not entitled to a roadmap" of what they plan to argue in the trial. They instead pointed to the existing indictment and proposed evidence as enough information for them to proceed, arguing that they don't need to reveal their whole plan before the court opens. In addition, federal prosecutors pointed to alleged recruitment processes and rewards after the hit as clear notices for Durk.

How Long Has Lil Durk Been In Jail?
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk performs during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Lil Durk's trial begins on April 21 of this year. The allegations that he placed a hit on Quando Rondo stem from beef between Quando and Durk, which began due to Rondo's crew allegedly murdering King Von back in 2020.

Prosecutors allege that in 2022, Smurk promised to reward anyone who took Quando out, using alleged OTF lieutenants like Marcus “Muwop” Wilson to spread the word and recruit hitmen. A group of men shot at Rondo in Los Angeles in August of 2022, and Quando's close friend and cousin Lul Pab died as a result.

They also allege that Durk gave rewards to the alleged shooters, whether it was jewelry or a song mention. Prosecutors argue that these alleged rewards and real money payments constitute "anything of value" under federal law in this "straightforward" murder-for-hire case, according to them.

As for Lil Durk's current state, he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and remains behind bars. Law enforcement arrested him in October of 2024.

