Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Trial Date Has Been Revealed

Lil Durk's trial for his murder-for-hire case will begin on April 21, 2026, per Complex. This update looks to be firm despite previous delays. If you can recall, the Chicago rapper was initially set to face prosecutors on January 20. But as recently as of last week, it was pushed back to May. A pretrial conference was on tap for April 13.
Even though it was bumped up slightly to April, it seems Durk's legal team's efforts to argue for more time was something the court could get behind. Drew Findling, the head attorney for the rapper, told Rolling Stone on January 7, "We would have been ready to try the case (in two weeks), but the court appropriately decided that with everybody together, we still aren’t there yet. It’s a complex case. These are the stepping stones towards a trial."
Similarly, the California judge who gave the green light to a continuance said, "The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act."
What Is Lil Durk Being Accused Of?
Lil Durk's case, as we mentioned, centers around an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Quando Rondo. An affiliate of Louisiana's NBA YoungBoy, Rondo is a rival due to his involvement leading to the death of his friend King Von.
Durk and his crew allegedly wanted to exact revenge. However, instead, their attack fatally wounded Rondo's 24-year-old cousin Saviay'a Robinson. This shooting took place in 2022.
The "All My Life" MC has been in custody since October 2024 and has allegedly been in solitary confinement over the last four months. What allegedly led to this severe punishment was the possession of an Apple Watch.
His team's filing arguing how unjust this is says, "[Lil Durk] is confined to a very small jail cell, just large enough for a single bed, a toilet, and a sink, for 23 hours a day. He does not have access to commissary. He is permitted one phone call a month, and no in-person social visits."