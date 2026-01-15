Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Trial Date Has Been Revealed

After being behind bars for over a year, Lil Durk and his team finally have a date set so that they can begin campaigning for his freedom.

Similarly, the California judge who gave the green light to a continuance said, "The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act."

Even though it was bumped up slightly to April, it seems Durk's legal team's efforts to argue for more time was something the court could get behind. Drew Findling, the head attorney for the rapper, told Rolling Stone on January 7, "We would have been ready to try the case (in two weeks), but the court appropriately decided that with everybody together, we still aren’t there yet. It’s a complex case. These are the stepping stones towards a trial."

Lil Durk 's trial for his murder-for-hire case will begin on April 21, 2026, per Complex. This update looks to be firm despite previous delays. If you can recall, the Chicago rapper was initially set to face prosecutors on January 20. But as recently as of last week, it was pushed back to May. A pretrial conference was on tap for April 13.

