Lil Durk’s Murder-For-Hire Trial Faces Another Delay

BY Caroline Fisher
Lil Durk Trial Delay
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Durk is currently awaiting his trial behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, facing charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. His trial was previously scheduled to begin on January 20, but just days before, it was pushed back to April. The delay was suggested by the rapper's legal team, who cited their need for more time to review evidence.

"We would have been ready to try the case (in two weeks), but the court appropriately decided that with everybody together, we still aren’t there yet," his attorney Drew Findling said of the delay. "It's a complex case. These are the stepping stones towards a trial."

Now, however, the trial has been pushed back once again. At a pretrial hearing earlier this week, it was rescheduled to August 25.

Why Is Lil Durk In Prison?
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Jon Durr / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lil Durk's trial moved to 8/25/26 at a hearing today, but there's a catch," Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon tweeted. "If the judge grants pending motion from 3 co-defendants seeking to sever their cases from Durk's trial, Durk wants to go sooner. The 8/25 date was set to accommodate defense for codefendant, not Durk."

Durk is accused of hiring various men to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 murder. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were targeted in a shooting outside of a gas station. Quando Rondo walked away unharmed, while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.

Lil Durk maintains his innocence and pleaded not guilty to his charges in November 2024. News of his new trial date comes just a few days after a judge confirmed that select song lyrics and music videos can be used in the trial.

