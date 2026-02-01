Prosecutors Fight To Keep Lil Durk's Music As Murder-For-Hire Trial Evidence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Prosecutors Fight Keep Lil Durk Music Evidence Murder For Hire Trial
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Morehouse &amp; Spelman College Homecoming 2023 at Morehouse College on October 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Federal prosecutors in Lil Durk's murder-for-hire case compared his OTF collective to a Liberian anti-terrorism unit that engaged in torture.

Lil Durk continues to go through a lot of legal hurdles in his murder-for-hire trial, such as recent accusations from prosecutors that he placed a $1 million hit on Quando Rondo. Not only that, but federal attorneys are also fighting to keep his music as evidence in the trial, which his defense lawyers strongly argued against.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, the government compared the Chicago artist's Only The Family (OTF) collective to Liberia's Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Nicknamed the "Demon Forces," its commander was Chuckie Taylor, the son of the country's former president Charles Taylor Sr. A federal court in Florida sentenced Taylor Jr. to 97 years in United States federal prison after convicting him of violent torture and abuses in Liberia from 1999 to 2003.

But how is this relevant to Lil Durk's case? Federal prosecutors brought up Chuckie Taylor's case because when U.S. agents arrested him in Miami over a fake passport, they found notes of rap lyrics referencing ATU. These reportedly include "Take this for free / Six feet is where you gonna be / ATU n***as on the scene / Body bag is all you see" and "More sweat in my training means less blood in my life / So with the shots from guns, keep it dead and precise / Bull-doze ambushes in the midst of a fight / Try to cut my supply / You’ll be losing your life."

The judge in Taylor's case ruled that the lyrics were very relevant to his trial. Prosecutors referenced the lyrics in court, and a conviction followed.

Read More: “Islah” Was The Proof Kevin Gates Could Never Be Cancelled

How Long Has Lil Durk Been In Jail?
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

With this precedent in mind, prosecutors' allegations against Lil Durk, in their view, make certain lyrics and videos of his highly crucial to the case. They believe similar "music admissions" to Chuckie Taylor's case, whom also faced accusations of directing and orchestrating violence, are present in Durk's material.

Some lines that prosecutors highlighted reportedly include the following: "Popping traffic, we in Cali’ ride through Beverly Hills with choppers, bounty hunter / For the n***as who can carry, I’ll buy them 50K in guns," "Don’t respond to s**t with Von / I’m like, ‘F**k it, you trippin’, go get your gun’ / They droppin’ locations, I’m getting’ it done / F**k tweetin’, we slidin’, the feds are comin’," and a line about being "the type to hop on a flight with a warrant," allegedly mirroring the story of his October 2024 arrest.

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial begins on April 21, 2026. Prosecutors accused him of placing a hit on Quando Rondo and organizing an attack that sought to eliminate Rondo and took the life of Lul Pab in Los Angeles in 2022. Rondo survived the attack. Durk denies the charges against him and hopes the judge will rule in his favor regarding his lyrics, which his lawyers defended as artistic expression rooted in typical and unspecific genre subject matter.

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Lil Durk Trial Leaked Courtroom Photo Codefendants Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Trial Derailed By Leaked Courtroom Photo Of His Codefendants
Prosecutors Allege Lil Durk Placed 1 Million Bounty Quando Rondo Music Prosecutors Allege Lil Durk Placed A $1 Million Bounty On Quando Rondo
Prosecutors Lil Durk Unveil Threat Hip Hop News Music Prosecutors Fight To Stay On Lil Durk Case As They Unveil Another Violent Threat
Lil Durk Accused Threatening Judge Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk’s Crew Accused Of Threatening Judge As Prosecutors Push For Anonymous Jury
Comments 0