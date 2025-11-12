Lil Durk’s Crew Accused Of Threatening Judge As Prosecutors Push For Anonymous Jury

Federal prosecutors recently filed an eight-page document, alleging that Lil Durk has displayed “contempt for the judicial process.”

Lil Durk is dealing with no shortage of legal drama these days, and it doesn't look like that will come to an end anytime soon. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that earlier this week, federal prosecutors filed an eight-page document in Los Angeles federal court. In it, they allege that the Chicago rapper has displayed “contempt for the judicial process.”

They also allege that his OTF crew has intimidated witnesses and threatened both a judge and a prosecutor. As a result, they're asking for an anonymous jury, arguing that it would “protect prospective jurors and prevent any interference with the judicial process."

“Preventing the leaking of jurors’ personal identifying information is a paramount concern in a case where supporters have already made threats," the filing also states.

Lil Durk Trial
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, previously argued against an anonymous jury. “An anonymous jury would undercut transparency and fairness in these proceedings and would be inconsistent with Mr. Banks’ presumption of innocence," he wrote in October. "Such a drastic measure is justified only when there is a strong reason to believe that anonymity is necessary to protect jurors or the integrity of the trial, and even then, only when accompanied by reasonable safeguards to mitigate prejudice.”

The "Old Days" performer is currently in prison on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Prosecutors allege that he hired various multiple to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles to murder Quando Rondo in retaliation for the murder of King Von. Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab" Robinson were targeted in a shooting that took place in Los Angeles in 2022. Quando Rondo survived and Lul Pab died from his injuries.

Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in January of 2026.

